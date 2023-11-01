Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Mahanagar Gas (MGL) on Wednesday said Sandeep Kumar Gupta has been appointed as its Chairman.

Gupta is the Chairman and Managing Director of the company's promoter GAIL India, as per a statement.

**** HSBC India launches electronic bank guarantee services for corporate clients *

Foreign lender HSBC India on Wednesday announced the launch of electronic bank guarantee services for its corporate clients.

It is the first foreign bank in the country to offer the facility -- a digital solution to replace the conventional paper-based bank guarantee launched in association with National E-Governance Services, as per a statement.

**** Panasonic launches residential solar kits, forays into B2C segment *

Panasonic has launched residential solar kits, making a foray into the B2C segment.

The Japanese company said it will introduce residential solar kits in Pune and Nashik initially and is aiming to have a pan-India distribution coverage by 2025, a statement said. PTI AA

*****

coto launches AI-enhanced QnA feature *

Women-only social community app coto has launched an AI-powered Q&A feature, becoming the first women-only social community app to introduce the same, the company said on Wednesday.

The feauture uses personalisation, recommendation, and tooling for users through large language model-augmented knowledge graph question answering technique of generative AI.

Through this feature, a new subset of tools such as anonymous posting, unique text edit mode, tagging experts is introduced into the app.

***** Eximius Ventures onboards ex-Flipkart US Fund Manager as GP *

Pre-seed stage fund Eximius Ventures has onboarded ex-Flipkart Preeti Sampat as Co-Founder and General Partner, the company said on Wednesday.

Sampat joined Flipkart as part of their early team and went on to co-found a micro VC fund in the US before assuming her role at Eximus.

Founder and Managing Director of Eximius Ventures Pearl Agarwal said, "Preeti's diverse background, encompassing experiences as both an entrepreneur and an investor, bring a valuable and unique perspective to our team."

