New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Moonshine Food Ventures on Monday said it has acquired Last Course Hospitality for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, Moonshine Food Ventures LLP (MFVL) further expands their portfolio into bakery products, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Electric Vehicles: 54% Indian Consumers Concerned About EV Quality, Not Range, Says Report.

Vishal Anand, Founder & CEO, MFVL said, "Our vision is to touch 100 outlets in the next 5 years with expansion into some of the best entertainment and food hubs across the country."

Also Read | IAF Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For Agniveervayu Posts at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Here's How to Apply.

***

Havells launches Meditate Air Purifier * Homegrown firm Havells India on Monday launched Meditate Air Purifier under its premium Havells Studio range.

Priced at Rs 64,900, Meditate Air Purifier is the first product under Havells Studio and would be manufactured at its Haridwar plant, the company said in a statement.

"Havells studio is our commitment to continue to offer products and experiences that set new paradigms of experience for our consumers. It will house the most advanced technology and best-designed products, from the company, for the emerging generation of users who demand nothing but the best," Havells India CMD Anil Rai Gupta said.

*** Lotus Makeup ropes in Vaani Kapoor as Brand Ambassador * Vegan makeup brand Lotus Makeup has appointed Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor as the Brand Ambassador for its range of skin-friendly natural makeup products.

Kapoor will appear as the face of the brand in the multimedia campaign.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)