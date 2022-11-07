Delhi, November 7: Online registration for Indian Air Force's (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment 2023 will begin today, November 7, at 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms on agnipathvayu.cdac.in up to November 23, 5 pm. Only unmarried Indian male and female candidates are eligible for the Agniveervayu selection test scheduled to begin from January 18, 2023.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years. India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Over 180 Posts at dopsportsrecruitment.in, Know How To Apply and Other Details

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 250. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway. KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 4000 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts at kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Details Here

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

For science subjects, candidates should have passed Class 12 with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

For subjects other than Science, candidates who have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English or those who have passed two years’ vocational course with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in vocational course, can apply.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

-Go to the official website of the Indian Air Force at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

-Click on the ‘Announcements’ button on the homepage. A new page will open where candidates will find the link reading – ‘Application Form for Indian Air Force AgniveerVayu 2023’. And click on it.

-On the new page, the application form will appear on the screen where candidates will have to fill up all the details.

-They also have to upload scanned copies of their mark sheets and passport-size photographs.

-Then submit the mandatory application fee via Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card. And click on submit.

-Save and download the confirmation page of IAF Agniveervayu 2023

-Keep a hard copy of the IAF Agniveervayu 2023 application form for future use.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2022 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).