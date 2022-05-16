Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Northern Arc Capital, a debt arranger which also provides credit to MSMEs and emerging businesses, has reported a near twofold increase in net profit at Rs 163.73 crore in FY22, up from Rs 56 crore a year ago.

Revenue rose over 34 per cent to Rs 867.11 crore in FY22 from Rs 646 crore in FY21.

Also Read | North East Delhi Violence: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Relief From Delhi HC After SC Stays Sedition Law Use.

The financial services platform has disbursed over 5 million loans across business loans, personal loans all digitally over the years and has cumulatively raised over Rs 1 lakh crore in funds for its clients since the inception of its platform in 2009.

US-based co develops national data & analytics platform for Niti Aayog.

Also Read | Delhi Water Crisis: National Capital To Witness Water Shortage on May 17, Check Areas Likely To Be Affected.

* * * * *

Object Technology Solutions developed analytics platform for Niti

Mumbai: The Kansas, US-based IT and consulting services provider Object Technology Solutions has developed the national data and analytics platform for NITI Aayog. The company was selected as a technical partner to build the portal with inputs from NITI Aayog.

The national data and analytics platform aims to standardise data across sources and provide flexible analytics that makes it easy for users to analyse information using multiple datasets.

The portal will help citizens, policymakers, academics, researchers, institutions, international organizations and others to analyze data across the departments by merging various datasets without any hassles, the company's chief executive Chandra Talluri said.

The portal now offers 203 datasets from over 47 Central ministries and agencies and across 14 sectors and will add new datasets up to the village level in the future. The company has a global delivery center in Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)