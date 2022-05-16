New Delhi, May 16: JNU scholar-activist Sharjeel Imam, who is behind the bars in connection with cases against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has approached the Delhi High Court for relief following the historic Supreme Court verdict which put on hold the colonial-era penal provision of sedition.

In his fresh bail application, he said that since the top court has put sedition (Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code) in abeyance, his case has improved for the grant of bail. North East Delhi Violence: Delhi HC Issues Notice on Sharjeel Imam's Appeal; Says Will Hear Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Matter Together

He was seeking interim bail in the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered by him at Aligarh Muslim University and in the Jamia area in Delhi during the anti-CAA agitation in 2019 and 2020.

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar will hear his plea on Tuesday. Delhi Riots: High Court Defers Hearing on Umar Khalid Bail in UAPA Case, Seeks Police Stand on Sharjeel Imam's Plea

"The appellant has been incarcerated for nearly 28 months since January 28, 2020 whereas the maximum punishment for the offences -- not including 124-A IPC-- are punishable upto a maximum of 7 years of imprisonment," the plea read.

JNU scholars and activists Imam, Umar Khalid are among the nearly a dozen of people involved in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked with the Delhi riots 2020, as per the Delhi Police.

Imam and Khalid are facing charges in connection with the inflammatory speeches which are allegedly fuelled, as per the police, the riots broke out in the national capital in February 2020 as clashes between the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and pro-CAA protesters took a violent turn.

The mayhem, which coincided with the then US President Donald Trump's maiden trip to India, saw more than 50 people lose their lives and while over 700 were injured.

