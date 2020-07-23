Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) NSE Academy Ltd (NAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the NSE, on Thursday said it has partnered with TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to launch industry honour certification (IHC) courses for B.Com students.

The courses are aimed at boosting the employability of commerce students and enhancing their industry readiness, NAL said in a statement. Through this collaborative effort, students will have the opportunity to enrol for industry-relevant courses designed and delivered by renowned experts, as part of their academic programme.

The elective courses available for the students are banking fundamentals, insurance and risk management, financial derivatives, financial markets and services, investment management and wealth management. The courses are aligned to the UGC curriculum and can be opted as electives. *

* CEAT Tyres launches new range of tubeless tyres for motorcycles

Mumbai: CEAT Tyres Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its new range of tubeless tyres for motorcycles, which resist loss of air pressure, in case of puncture allowing a safe ride.

The 'Puncture Safe' tyres, which come in seven different sizes while being compatible with popular selling motorcycles tyres, are currently available in Kerala, Bengaluru, Mysore and parts of Karnataka as well as Coimbatore and Salem in Tamil Nadu, the company said in a release.

"Our aim has always been to make mobility safer and smarter. The Puncture Safe tyres were launched with an aim to save our consumers' time and energy, and to deal with the most common problem of a flat tyre," said Amit Tolani, chief marketing officer of CEAT Tyres Ltd. He said the self-CEAT Tyres announces launch of new range of tubeless tyres for motorcycleshealing feature of this range of tyres is its biggest unique selling proposition that is expected to attract a lot of customers,

