Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker officially launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldable mobile phone in the US market. The company has introduced the device a couple of weeks ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event that will take place on August 5. The newly launched Galaxy Z Flip will be available in the carrier, unlocked version & will go on sale in the US from August 7 onwards via AT&T, Best Buy, Samsung.com, T-mobile & Amazon.com.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED Infinity flex display with a resolution 2636x1080 pixels. On the outer shell, there is a 1.1-inch super AMOLED display with a resolution of 300x112 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Photo Credits: Samsung US)

The new foldable phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC mated with 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a dual-camera system featuring a 12MP wide-angle camera & a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. Upfront, there is a 10MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Launched (Photo Credits: Samsung US)

The mobile phone comes packed with a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging & wireless charging support. The foldable handset is available in two shades- Mystic Gray & Mystic Bronze.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Launched (Photo Credits: Samsung US)

In addition to this, the 5G smartphone gets Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC & GPS. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip is priced at $1449.99 (approximately Rs 1,08,200) for 8GB RAM + 256GB configuration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).