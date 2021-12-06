Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has launched its first ever Experience Centre, Okinawa Galaxy, which offers customers to experience the products and the story behind its making besides dozens of merchandise products.

The experience centre has been launched in Dehradun.

At this state-of-the-art futuristic tech experience, the visitors get a chance to examine crucial components such as the battery, motor, and chassis in greater detail. It also offers a customising area where customers can opt for fascinating bespoke hand-painted scooters, the company said in a release.

"...We aim to go full-fledged in our growth in the coming months with the launch of many more experience centres alongside expanding our dealership network for easy access," said Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech.

*** *Humsafar India launches static & automated fuel storage dispensers for non-retail consumers.

App-based door delivery diesel services provider Humsafar India has introduced static and mobile smart automated fuel storage dispensers for non-retail bulk consuming industries and institutes for the first time in the country, the platform said on Monday.

The 'SAFAR Smart Tank', a diesel delivery solution equipped with automation and remote connectivity is available in 1-2 kl capacity as well as 500 litres, which will provide ready backup and safe storage to the end-users, Sanya Goel, Founder Director of Humsafar India, said.

They have been developed for the benefit of small housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, construction sites, heavy stationary equipment, farmers, mobile towers, education institutes along with other small industries, the company said.

*** *OKAYA commissions first super charger for water boat in India-Kochi Water Metro Project

Energy storage solutions provider OKAYA has successfully supplied, installed and commissioned the first super charger (150kW CCS2) for Water Boat in India-Kochi Water Metro project.

This is the first project in India and the second in the world which Okaya has done successfully for Water Boat, the company said in a release.

“We are delighted to commission this Kochi Water Metro Project. We have successfully manufactured, installed and commissioned the First Super EV chargers in India for lithium battery powered water boats & we will be looking forward to receiving various such types of orders very soon,” Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Ltd.

