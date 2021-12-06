New Delhi, December 6: The National Testing Agency has opened registration for IGNOU Ph.D. entrance examination 2021. The online application form is available on the official website of the agency. Candidates can visit the official website at ignou.nta.ac.in to apply for Indira Gandhi National Open University Ph.D entrance examination 2021. The last date to register for the same is December 22, 2021 up to 5 pm and the deadline for successful transaction of fee through UPI, net banking, debit or credit card is December 23, 2021 till 11.50 pm. SNAP Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at snaptest.org.

The correction window for making changes in the application will be opened from December 24 to December 26, 2021. According to the official notification released by the NTA, the entrance exam will be conducted on January 16, 2022 between 10 am to 1 pm. The duration of examination will be 180 minutes. Scroll down to know how to apply for Indira Gandhi National Open University Ph.D entrance examination 2021 on the official website. HPPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2021 Schedule Released, Exam From December 12; Candidates Can Downlaod Admit Card From hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Here Is How To Apply For IGNOU Ph.D Entrance Examination 2021:

Visit the official website at ignou.nta.ac.in

On the home page click on the link that says, ' IGNOU Ph.D. REGISTRATION 2021'

Click on 'New Registration' if not already registered and register yourself

Registered candidates can directly sign in

Fill the application form with required details - personal and qualification information

Upload photograph and signature

Make the online payment

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out application confirmation page for future references. According to the official notification, "For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at ignou@nta.ac.in." The entrance test is being conducted for admission to various Ph.D. courses offered by the university for the upcoming academic session.

