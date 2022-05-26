Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Automotive seating, interiors and specialty vehicles company Pinnacle Industries on Thursday said it has delivered five neonatal ambulances specially developed for the Maharashtra government.

These ambulances are equipped with all necessary medical facilities and advanced technologies to deliver the best medical care to newborns, the company said.

These ambulances are ergonomically designed for comfortable seating for doctors, nursing staff and four attendants, the company said.

M&M launches new Bolero pick-up vehicle

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of the new Bolero City Pik-up for intracity applications, priced at Rs 7.97 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The vehicle comes with segment leading payload capacity of 1,500 kg and a large 2,640 mm cargo box as well as with a warranty of 3 years/1-lakh km, and minimal maintenance costs, M&M said in a statement.

Joseph appointed CEO of BILTI Electric

Electric mobility firm BILTI Electric has appointed former CEO of Veolia Transportation and Transdev North America March Joseph on its board.

Currently, he is serving as the CEO of Mobitas Advisors, a Washington-based advisory firm working with companies in the mobility, automotive and energy sectors, a release said.

