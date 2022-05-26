BMW India has officially launched the i4 Electric Sedan in India at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW's latest electric offering comes after the launch of the iX last year and the electric Mini. BMW i4 Electric Sedan is based on CLAR architecture and is the modified all-electric iteration of the 4-Series Gran Coupe. Bookings for the car are open and customers can get their hands on it via the BMW India website. Deliveries will start at the beginning of July 2022. BMW Announces New Electric i7 xDrive60 Luxury Sedan.

BMW i4 Electric Sedan features sporty eye-catching 18 or 19-inch alloy wheels along with a sleek blue accent, fluid looking LED taillights, slightly tweaked front, rear bumpers and more.

BMW i4 Electric Sedan (Photo Credits: BMW)

The car comes in a single eDrive 40 variant. Under the bonnet, BMW i4 Electric is equipped with an 80.7 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 590 km. The i4 electric Sedan's battery can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 31 minutes with up to 205 kW of charging power.

Presenting, the first-ever fully-electric BMW i4. India's first premium mid-size segment electric sedan, the longest range Electric-vehicle in India with 590 k/m range with a power output of 340hp; hits 0-100 km/h in 5.7 sec. Bookings open now.#THEBMWi4 #BORNELECTRIC pic.twitter.com/xDErwuWaN1 — bmwindia (@bmwindia) May 26, 2022

BMW i4 Electric Sedan (Photo Credits: BMW)

The company also offers a 11 kW wall box AC charger, which can charge the battery to 100 percent in just 8.25 hours.

BMW i4 Electric Sedan (Photo Credits: BMW)

On the inside, the BMW i4 Electric Sedan comes loaded with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, BMW's latest iDrive 8 user interface with OTA updates, a 360-degree camera, a sunroof, powered front seats, ambient lighting, LED headlamps and more.

