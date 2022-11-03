New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Payment solutions provider SabPaisa (SRS Live Technologies) on Thursday said it has received an approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator.

As a bootstrapped startup, SabPaisa has now become one of the few fintech companies to receive this approval, it said.

"Our objective is to prepare ourselves to provide solutions and ensure that we remain competitive and future-ready," Pathikrit Dasgupta, Co-Founder and CEO of SabPaisa said in a statement.

*** Vestas dispatches 3.6 MW nacelle for Vibrant Energy's wind proj in Maharashtra * Turbine maker Vestas has dispatched the first 3.6 MW nacelle for the 54 MW project of Vibrant Energy in Maharashtra.

A nacelle is the part of the wind turbine that consists of a generator, low- and high-speed shafts, gearbox, brake, and control electronics.

Vibrant Energy had signed the contract for this project with Vestas in the first quarter of 2022. With this dispatch, Vestas moves closer to completing the installation of Vestas' first 3.6 MW turbine in India at the end of November.

"Vestas has dispatched one of India's largest 3.6 MW Nacelle from its factory in Oragadam Chennai, for Vibrant Energy's 54 MW wind project in Maharashtra," a statement said.

The overall project comprises 15, V155-3.6MW turbines and is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2023. The project totalling 54 MW is expected to produce 178 GWh of power annually for the next 20 years.

