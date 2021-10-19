Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Seros Logistics on Tuesday said it has signed a 10-year pact with Shell Energy India, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, for the doorstep delivery of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) as its logistics partner.

The collaboration is aimed at an environment-friendly future while developing a larger market for this green fuel, Serros said in a release.

“We focus on substantially boosting the use of greener fuels in the country and leading India's transition to cleaner fuels. With this partnership, customers will receive LNG delivered with the gold standard in safety following processes and systems mandated by Shell's health, safety, security, and environment requirements,” said Ashish Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Seros Logistics.

*********************** Central Bank of India introduces passbook printing kiosk

*State-run Central Bank of India has introduced a passbook printing kiosk to provide self-service convenient banking to its customers.

The lender plans to install 1,000 such machines in the coming days, the lender said in a release. *********************** Rupeek, South Indian Bank partner for online gold loan services

* Rupeek, an asset-backed digital lending platform, has signed an agreement with Kerala headquartered South Indian Bank as a lending partner to provide online gold loan services.

The service will be initially available in select cities across India, a release said. PTI IAS HV

