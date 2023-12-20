New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Staffing industry logged 5.9 per cent growth in July-September 2023 as compared to April-June 2023, an India Staffing Federation (ISF) report stated.

The rise in employment was particularly notable in key sectors such as e-commerce, retail, FMCG, logistics, manufacturing, hospitality, tourism, aviation, energy etc, a statement said.

As of September 2023, the total formal flexi workforce employed by members of the ISF reached 1.57 million, the report highlighted.

The reported figures for new flexi jobs by the ISF represent combined contribution of both the General Flexi Staffing and IT Flexi Staffing industries.

*** Dhanuka Agritech signs pact with Bikaner-based SKRAU * Agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Bikaner-based Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agriculture University (SKRAU) to support agriculture development.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dhanuka Agritech Chairman R G Agarwal and SKRAU Vice Chancellor Arun Kumar, the company said in a statement.

Briefing about the development, Agarwal emphasised that agricultural knowledge, quality seeds, increasing the yield capacity of soil, water conservation in farming, and plant protection are fundamental requirements of farmers today.

"To enable this, the university and Dhanuka Group will work together," he said and proposed to develop an ideal agricultural village through joint efforts.

He also offered to provide scholarships, internships, and employment to the students of the university.

Besides this, Dhanuka Group has signed a series of MoUs with institutions engaged in agricultural research, as part of its initiatives towards strengthening research and tech in the field of agriculture.

