New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) VO Chidambaranar Port, one of the 12 major ports of the country, handled the highest number of 120 import windmill blades in a single consignment.

India has 12 major ports -- Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, VOC, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

"VO Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu handled 120 number of imported windmill blades, the highest volume in a single consignment on October 27, 2022 surpassing the previous highest import of 60 windmill blades in a single consignment," Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

*** Pralhad Joshi to be chief guest at North East Geology & Mining Ministers' Conclave * Minister of Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi will be the chief guest at North East Geology & Mining Ministers' Conclave to be held in Nagaland next week.

In the first session of the conclave, deliberations between different state ministers of the North Eastern states mainly with regard to mining and geological activities, will take place.

In the second session, the course and gist of the discussion will be presented to the minister for further action.

