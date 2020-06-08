Latest News | Business Briefs Yolobus Raises USD 3.3 Mn Funding *

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Gurugram-based Yolobus on Monday said it has raised USD 3.3 million (about Rs 25 crore) funding led by Nexus Venture Partners.

The series A round also saw participation from India Quotient, a statement said.

Also Read | PVR Cinemas Reports Net Loss of Rs 76 Crore in January to March Quarter.

The latest round of investment brings the total funding raised by the intercity bus services provider to USD 4.1 million.

Suvir Sujan, Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners, and Anand Lunia (General Partner at India Quotient) will join the board of Yolobus.

Also Read | OnePlus' Affordable Smart TV Launching in India on July 2; Confirms Founder & CEO Pete Lau.

*****

*****

Equifax India launches new MFI Risk Score *

Data, analytics and technology company Equifax India has launched a new MFI Risk Score, which will enable micro-finance institution (MFI) lenders to evaluate the creditworthiness of borrowers in a more holistic manner.

The score can predict the likelihood of a consumer becoming seriously delinquent (60+ days past due) within 12 months of scoring. The score ranges from 300 to 900.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)