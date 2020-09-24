New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Home tech company ZunRoof has forayed into the smart homes category with the launch of its zunpulse range of smart devices, with a single app to control all of them.

The devices include plug, camera, energy monitor, AC remote, security system, video doorbell and LED bulbs, the company said a statement.

All devices can be controlled through the zunpulse app, available on both Google Play and Apple App store, it added.

"The zunpulse range is designed to make life at home easier, more comfortable and more secure, particularly at a time when most Indians are choosing to stay at home to safeguard themselves from the raging pandemic," said Pranesh Chaudhary, founder and CEO of ZunRoof.

***** Orient Electric launches decorative water heaters *

Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has announced the launch of its new range of decorative water heaters.

The range has alluring designs and finishes in line with the evolving market trends and changing consumer preferences, the company said.

The new range includes storage and instant water heaters.

***** Metro Cash & Carry India announces 5th edition of 'Own Business Day' *

Metro Cash & Carry said it is introducing a slew of digital solutions for small and medium businesses with its fifth edition of 'Own Business Day', a special day celebrated on the second Tuesday of October every year.

As part of the initiative, the company is helping small businesses and kiranas to list their business on Google to augment their visibility, revenue and footfalls.

Apart from rolling out special offers for the kiranas to stay agile in the upcoming festive season, they are also being incentivised for ordering on Metro's e-commerce app, which also includes free delivery on select days, it added.

