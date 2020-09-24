Facebook-owned Instagram is a popular photo & video-sharing social networking service. Millions of people post stories & upload videos on Instagram. But when it comes to sharing some other person's pic or video on to your story, you might find it difficult to do so. Reposting a story on Instagram lets you share other people's post as your own. There are two ways to repost a story on Instagram & here's how to do it. Instagram Reels Update Now Allow Users to Make Videos for 30-Seconds: Report.

1. Open your Instagram account & hit the share icon right below the post

2. Then tap 'Add Post to Your Story', 'Send to' and 'Share' against 'Your Story'.

If you want to repost from a user's profile who has disabled the option for sharing their photos & videos, then you should follow these steps. However, you should always ask for permission from the user whose post you wish to share as your story.

1. Open Instagram, head over to the video or post you wish to repost and click on the three dots icon & then select 'Copy Link'.

2. Now head over to ingramer.com, select Hamburger icon under tools section & click on 'Instagram Downloader'.

3. Next, paste the copied link under 'Download Video' or 'Download Photo'

4. Hit 'Search', scroll down & download the post.

5. After successfully downloading the post, go to your Instagram, hit the camera button & select the downloaded video or photo.

6. Now click on 'Send to', hit 'Share' right next to your story & you are good to go.

You can even edit the photo according to your choice by changing the background colour, using custom fonts, creating drop shadows, using GIFs & adding a glow in Instagram Stories.

