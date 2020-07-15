Hyderabad, July 15 (PTI): An online cyber awareness campaign 'CybHER' to make cyberspace safe for women and children was launched byTelanganaDirector General of Police M Mahendar Reddy here on Wednesday.

The campaign aims to bring to light the immediate risks and threats faced by the vulnerable, women and children on cyberspace which also acts as an interactive and informative platform for a healthy discussion on cyber safety, said ADGP (Women Safety Wing) Swati Lakra in a press release.

'CybHER'being organised by the Women Safety Wing of the state police shall be held on multiple online platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter,YouTube, radio and television with an aim to amplify sensitisation to cybecrimes during the critical times of COVID-19, the release said. The campaign is supported by various organisations such as UNICEF besides cyber experts to put forward alearning opportunity about the diverse array of crimes, abuse, and online exploitation as wellas equipping the public with resources to empower themselves against cyber offences, it said. DIG (Women Safety Wing) Sumathi Badugula,ace shuttler PV Sindhu andTollywood actor-producer Nani were among those who participated inthe online launch, the release said adding the campaign would be conducted for over a month.

