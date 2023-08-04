New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds CAMS on Friday reported an 18 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 76.34 crore for the June quarter.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 64.78 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) said in a statement.

Its revenue rose 10.4 per cent to Rs 261.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 236.65 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021.

"The Indian mutual fund industry grew by 6.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to reach Rs 43.8 lakh crore in AAUM and is well-positioned for future growth. Our assets under management grew by 6.8 per cent Q-o-Q, ahead of the industry, to cross the Rs 3 lakh crore mark," Anuj Kumar, Managing Director of CAMS Ltd, said.

Besides, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per share.

