Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) State-owned Canara Bank on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,259 crore for the quarter ended March, due to higher provisioning.

The lender had reported a net loss of Rs 552 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

For the full year 2019-20, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,236 crore as against a net profit of Rs 347 crore.

From April 1, 2020, the bank amalgamated Syndicate Bank with it.

"Provisioning increased as for most of the accounts we have provided proactively and have also taken into consideration the staff cost," the bank's Managing Director and CEO L V Prabhakar said.

Provision also increased due to harmonisation with respect to the impact of divergence in asset classification across both the banks.

Total provision also increased to Rs 5,300 crore during the quarter as against Rs 3,525 crore in the year-ago period.

The harmonisation process resulted in an increase in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) by Rs 532.63 crore and an increase in the NPA provision by Rs 340 crore during the year ended on March 31, 2020.

Prabhakar said as of March 31, 2020, about 19 per cent of the bank's borrowers have opted for moratorium on term loan repayment and in value terms, it is around 17 per cent.

In value terms, close to 5 per cent of retail customers, 34 per cent of corporates and 48 per cent of MSME borrowers have opted for the moratorium as of March-end.

Gross non-performing loans stood at 8.21 per cent, while net NPAs at 4.22 per cent.

Prabhakar expects gross NPA to be around 8 per cent and net NPA at nearly 4 per cent this year.

Fresh slippages in the quarter was Rs 3,090 crore. The bank expects slippages to be around Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 crore during the current fiscal.

Recoveries from the written off accounts during the quarter was Rs 554 crore during the period.

"We are looking at recoveries of around Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 9,500 crore, including Rs 3,000 crore from NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) accounts," he said.

Domestic deposit grew 6.3 per cent to Rs 6,01,664 crore as at March 2020 and gross advances stood at Rs.4,26,684 core.

In the current financial year, the bank is looking at a loan growth of 7-8 per cent and deposit growth of 10 per cent.

The bank's scrip ended 3.95 per cent down at Rs 109.45 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

