Kolkata, June 24: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government on Wednesday extended lockdown till July 31. The decision was taken after all party-meeting called by state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. During this lockdown, train and metro services will not be allowed, reported NDTV.

Till now, 14,728 people have contracted coronavirus in West Bengal. The deadly virus also claimed lives of 580 people in the state. According to the union health ministry, there are currently, 4,930 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,218 people have recovered so far from the disease.

Earlier in the day, the state health ministry issued a stern warning to both private and government hospitals. The TMC government warned of strict disciplinary action if hospitals deny admission to patients.

According to the notification issued by the West Bengal government, strict action will be taken against such hospitals under the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, 2017 and the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Rules, 2017

The all-party meeting was held at the state secretariat Nabanna to review COVID-19 pandemic situation and the Centre's Amphan relief fund disbursement across the state. Banerjee had called up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dilip Ghosh, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and senior Congress leaders from Bengal.

