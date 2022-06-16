Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) Healthcare financing startup Care.Fi on Thursday said it has launched CareCred -- a healthcare supply chain financing platform for business to business customers --, the company said on Thursday.

The platform would benefit healthcare institutions with seamless digital payment capabilities and easy access to credit.

"We are proud to bring first ever interactive product to India that aims to simplify and optimise business processes for healthcare financing," Care.Fi co-founder Vikrant Agrawal said in a statement.

"It has the potential to become a preferred platform for healthcare institutions and we have been witnessing a wide acceptance across India," Agrawal said.

The digital financial platform would open new avenues for healthcare institutions, he said.

