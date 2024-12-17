New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The CBIC on Tuesday said it has launched a platform to enable individuals and businesses to share suggestions for improving tax procedures and policies.

In a statement, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said it has also introduced a revised Citizen's Charter, which provides updated timelines and service standards for key taxpayer services.

"A new platform 'Ease of Doing Business' tab for giving suggestions has been launched to enable taxpayers to directly contribute to the ease of doing business (EoDB). This initiative allows individuals and businesses to share suggestions for improving tax procedures and policies," the CBIC said.

By inviting active participation, the CBIC fosters a collaborative environment where taxpayers play a vital role in shaping a more streamlined and business-friendly tax regime, it added.

It has also launched a revamped Citizen's Corner online portal to serve as a one-stop hub for tax-related information.

Designed to empower taxpayers with knowledge, the Citizen's Corner simplifies self-compliance and encourages voluntary adherence to tax regulations, the statement said.

This series of initiatives that aim to improve taxpayer experience and enhance transparency was launched by CBIC chairman Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.

"By empowering taxpayers and incorporating their suggestions, we are creating a system that is not only efficient but also reflective of citizens needs and aspirations," Agarwal added.

