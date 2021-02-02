New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Consumer protection regulator CCPA has issued show cause notices to 14 companies so far for misleading advertisements claiming products with immunity booster and COVID-19 virus protection during the pandemic, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the show cause notices have been issued to companies selling water purifier, paints, floor cleaner, apparel, disinfectant, furniture among others.

"So far, the CCPA has issued show cause notices to 14 companies pertaining to various sectors such as water purifier, paints, floor cleaner, apparel, disinfectant, furniture for resorting to misleading claims such as immunity, COVID-19 virus protection etc," he said.

An advisory has also been issued to industry associations highlighting the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act and to impress upon their members to cease from making false claims about effectiveness against coronavirus which are not supported by competent and reliable scientific advice, he added.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been established with effect from July 2020 under section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 to regulate matters relating to violation of rights of consumers, unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements which are prejudicial to the interests of public and consumers and to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers as a class.

