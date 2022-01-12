Puducherry, Jan 12 (PTI) Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday appealed the people of the Union Territory to celebrate the forthcoming harvest festival with caution and observe safety protocols amid rising coronavirus cases.

In her message, she said the festival was an important occasion when the results of the work by farmers and also the relevance of livestock would gain recognition. “We should also encourage the potters as the earthen wares made by them would be the chief highlight of the Pongal festival,” she said.

Appealing the people to avoid large gatherings and large crowds as the pandemic was spreading fast, the Lieutenant Governor asked the people to be cautious and wished them a happy celebration of the festival of harvest.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said Pongal marked an important milestone in the lives of farmers and owners of cattle. “We should seek the blessings of the Almighty for bountiful wealth through agriculture and also for amelioration of the lot of the farming community,” he said.

Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanga, Speaker R Selvam, Members of Parliament S Selvaganapathy and V Vaithilingam and leaders of various political parties were among those who extended greetings to the people.

