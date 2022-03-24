New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday assured that the Centre will procure excess stocks of raw rice from Telangana as per the quality specified by the Food Corporation of India.

The assurance came from Goyal after a delegation of TRS leaders met Goyal in Parliament over the issue of procurement of rice from Telangana.

Emphasisng that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to the welfare of farmers, Goyal said the Centre procures rice from all over the country without any discrimination.

The minister further said that the Telangana government has written a letter to the Centre stating that the state will provide raw rice which is being consumed across the country.

"The Central government stands committed to buy whatever excess stocks of raw rice in Telangana as per the quality specified by the Food Corporation of India and as per the agreement.... The farmers of Telangana can rest assured there is absolutely no discrimination," Goyal said.

