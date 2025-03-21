Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) CG Power and Industrial Solutions, a leader in the electrical engineering industry, expanded its consumer durables range by entering the air-cooler market.

The company, part of the diversified Murugappa Group, has introduced a new range of air coolers featuring cutting-edge 'JetChill Technology', ensuring faster cooling with optimised airflow and enhanced efficiency, a company statement said on Friday.

Designed for superior cooling, the air coolers offer high air delivery for maximum throw, making them ideal for large spaces. The inclusion of honeycomb cooling pads further enhances water retention, ensuring long-lasting cooling.

"This launch marks a significant milestone for CG as we further consolidate our position in the consumer durables sector. Backed by our legacy of engineering excellence, we are confident that our new air coolers with JetChill Technology will set new benchmarks in cooling efficiency, reliability, and energy savings," Managing Director and CEO Amar Kaul said.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions currently offers high-quality fans, water heaters, and pumps in the consumer durables sector.

"Consumers today seek products that offer superior performance while being energy-efficient and durable. Our new air cooler range has been designed to meet these expectations by integrating the latest technology with robust engineering," said Sriram Rangarajan, Executive Vice President–Consumer Product Business.

