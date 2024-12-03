Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Dec 3 (PTI) The Chairperson and vice chairperson of the BJP-ruled Pandalam Municipality resigned on Tuesday, just ahead of the no-confidence motion proposed by the LDF, which is scheduled for December 4.

Pandalam is one of the two municipalities in Kerala where the BJP came to power in the local body polls held four years ago.

The LDF had moved the no-confidence motion notice on November 21 with the support of K V Prabha, the former parliamentary party leader of the BJP, who was suspended from the saffron party. The Congress-led UDF supported the Left move.

Sources said that internal differences within the BJP arose after Prabha was overlooked for the position of chairperson.

From the beginning of the administration, there were disputes and verbal clashes between Prabha and Chairperson Suseela Santhosh, even going viral on social media, they said.

Recently, Prabha was suspended from the party.

Santhosh cited personal inconveniences as the reason for her resignation.

In the 33-member Pandalam Municipality, the party composition stands as BJP-18, LDF-9, UDF-5, and Independent-1.

