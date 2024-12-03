Mumbai, December 3: A religious punishment, or 'tankhah,' was pronounced by the Akal Takht on Monday for Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal. The punishment was issued in response to the alleged wrongdoings of the party's government in Punjab between 2007 and 2017. One of the most significant actions taken was the revocation of the "Fakhr-e-Qaum" (Pride of the Nation) title, previously awarded to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Let's know more about Tankhah.

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh was found guilty of misleading the highest Sikh temporal authority during his time in office. His actions came under scrutiny, particularly for his involvement in the controversial 2015 pardon granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, which sparked significant criticism. Akal Takht Sentences Sukhbir Singh Badal; Orders Former Punjab Deputy CM To Clean Utensils, Shoes in Golden Temple.

What Is Tankhah?

As per Mahaan Kosh, Encyclopedia of Sikh Literature, Tankhah is a religious punishment given to a Sikh who has violated the Rehit (spiritual discipline) set by the Guru. This punishment is issued by the Panj Piaare (Five Beloved Ones) in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The purpose is for the individual to admit their mistakes and to help them reconnect with the Guru. Tankhah can vary, including activities like reading extra prayers (Bani) or performing selfless service (Seva) in the Gurdwara, aiming to prevent future mistakes and strengthen one's spiritual connection with the Guru. Tankhah: Sukhbir Singh Badal With Plaque Around His Neck Undertakes Religious Punishment at Golden Temple, Bikram Singh Majithia Washes Utensils (See Pics and Videos).

What Punishments Are Involved in Tankhah?

In Sikhism, Tankhah is a form of religious punishment intended to help a Sikh reconnect spiritually with the Guru and atone for mistakes. According to the Mahaan Kosh (Encyclopedia of Sikh Literature), the Panj Piaare (Five Beloved Ones) determine the punishment based on the violation. Common forms of Tankhah include reading extra Bani (prayers), performing Seva (selfless service) within the Gurdwara, fasting, undertaking pilgrimages, or making a public apology for the mistake. These punishments are not intended as harsh reprimands but as spiritual tools to restore discipline, encourage self-reflection, and strengthen the individual’s relationship with the Guru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).