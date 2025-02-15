Kochi, Feb 15 (PTI) A chargesheet was filed on Saturday in the case of the murder of three family members by their neighbor at Chendamangalam near North Paravur, said police.

A 292-page chargesheet was submitted before the North Paravur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court against the sole accused, Rithu Jayan, 28, a resident of Chendamangalam.

According to the police, the chargesheet was filed within 30 days of the incident. It includes statements from 112 witnesses, along with 67 documents and 59 material objects as evidence.

The gruesome crime occurred on January 16, when Rithu Jayan allegedly attacked the victims with an iron rod due to a personal grudge. The victims—Venu (65), his wife Usha (62), and their daughter Vinisha (32)—were killed in the attack, while Vinisha's husband, Jithin, sustained severe injuries.

The chargesheet has been prepared meticulously to ensure the accused receives the maximum punishment, closing any potential legal loopholes, police said.

Rithu Jayan has been charged with multiple offences, including murder, trespass, theft, and grievous bodily harm.

The investigation and chargesheet preparation were carried out under the supervision of Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Dr Vaibhav Saxena, police said.

