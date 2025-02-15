Mumbai, February 15: Pigeons taking over your balcony can be frustrating, not only because they leave behind dirt and droppings but also because their growing numbers can be unsettling for some people. If you're tired of constant cleaning and unwanted bird visitors, it’s time to take action. Fortunately, there are several effective and humane ways to keep pigeons away from your balcony for good.

Several effective methods can help keep pigeons away from your balcony, including bird gel, electric and visual deterrents, bird wires and spikes, sonic and ultrasonic devices, bird netting, and bird hazers. One of the most humane solutions is bird birth control, offering a long-term way to reduce pigeon populations without harm. Chhattisgarh: SP Demands Action After Pigeon Released at Independence Day Event Fails to Fly, Sparks Social Media Buzz.

How To Repel Pigeons From Balcony?

Installing bird spikes on your balcony creates an uneven surface that makes it uncomfortable for pigeons to land, effectively keeping them away.

Using reflective objects like old CDs, aluminium foil strips, or reflective tapes helps scare pigeons as the reflected light confuses them. Girl Dies Due to ‘Newcastle Disease’ in Australia: Toddler Dead After Catching Rare Virus From Pigeon.

Bird netting is another effective method. It acts as a physical barrier, preventing pigeons from entering your balcony and nesting there.

Placing decoy predators such as a realistic owl or hawk figure gives pigeons the impression that a predator is nearby, deterring them from settling.

Additionally, keeping your balcony clean by regularly removing food crumbs, water, and debris ensures that pigeons are not attracted to the area.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).