Thane, Apr 2 (PTI) CIDCO officials on Wednesday demolished an unauthorised building cosisting of 100 rooms located in sector 5 of Kharghar node in Navi Mumbai, an official release stated.

CIDCO's Chief Vigilance Officer Suresh Mengade said the department has significantly ramped up its demolition activities over the past 100 days.

"In the last 100 days, CIDCO has taken action against more than 100 unauthorised constructions," he stated.

