New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Cineline India Ltd, part of Kanakia Group, on Monday announced its return to the film exhibition business with the launch of nine theatres across Maharashtra under the MovieMax brand.

The company, which had been present in this business since 1997 under the brand name of Cinemax, recently re-branded itself as MovieMax.

Also Read | Panasonic To Invest $4.9 Billion in EV Batteries, Supply Chain Software & More.

Cineline India Ltd has further plans to expand pan-India, the company said in a statement.

Kanakia Group chairman Rasesh Kanakia said: "We have a very strong history in the movie exhibition industry, and are ready to step back into the game as a strong and experienced player. We are committed to giving our audience a premium experience, and aim to build our brand as a consumer-oriented service. With a strong foothold in Maharashtra, we will be looking for opportunities to expand pan-India as well."

Also Read | Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs 21,995.

Earlier on April 1, PVR had announced the discontinuation of its operations of 23 screens across nine properties after the expiry of their lease with Cineline India.

Cineline had leased out nine properties with 23 screens to PVR for running multiplex operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)