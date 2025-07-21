New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Drug firm Cipla Ltd on Monday said it has inked definitive agreements to invest in iCaltech Innovations.

The Mumbai-based company, however, did not share financial details.

iCaltech is engaged in the design, development, and commercialisation of diagnostic medical equipment and apparatus, with a core focus on respiratory care.

Achin Gupta, Global COO, Cipla Limited, said, "As lung leaders, our decision to invest in iCaltech reflects Cipla's commitment to advancing respiratory diagnostics."

To reduce the existing gap in the current ecosystem, the strategic funding will enable iCaltech to further expand and develop innovative devices, he added.

