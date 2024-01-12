New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Global tech company CISCO has partnered with NAMTECH -- an initiative backed by steel maker AMNS India -- to impart training in areas like cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the manufacturing industry.

The agreement?, which was signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, aims to build a talent pipeline comprising more than 5,000 engineers and technicians over the next five years.

There is a growing demand for skilled professionals in cybersecurity and networking, especially for manufacturing entities looking to accelerate digital transformation towards the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) said in a statement on Friday.

"NAMTECH and Cisco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create academic programme focused on developing cybersecurity, networking, and AI experiential learning and training modules for the manufacturing industry," it said.

NAMTECH Director General Arun Kumar Pillai said, "Our manufacturing industry- focused programmes aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry application. This collaboration with Cisco will equip young students for fulfilling careers in the era of Industry 4.0."

Funded by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India, NAMTECH is located at IIT Gandhinagar.

