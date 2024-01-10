Mumbai, January 10: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Wednesday, January 10, extended the registration date for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024. The last date to apply for various Group 2 posts of APSC Recruitment 2024 is January 17. Candidates who are interested in applying can visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

"Due to large number of requests made by the aspirants, the last date for submission of applications for the various posts under Group II services vide Notification No.11/2023 Dated: 07/12/2023 is extended to 17/01/2024 up to 11.59 midnight," the official notification read. NEET PG 2024 Exam: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Examination To Be Held on July 7, Apply Online at natboard.edu.in.

How to Apply for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 direct link.

A new page will open.

Register using your details.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fees and click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

While the registration date for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 has been extended, candidates must note that the examination date remains unchanged. The APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 exam will be held on February 25. The APPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 897 Group 2 posts in the state across various departments. UGC NET Exam Result Date: NTA To Declare National Eligibility Test December 2023 Examination Result on January 17 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Here’s Why.

The application to apply for the recruitment drive is Rs 250, while the processing fees is Rs 80. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, BC, PBDs and Ex-Service Men etc, and various other categories have been exempted from paying the examination fee of Rs 80. For more details, candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

