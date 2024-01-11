Mumbai, January 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Friday, January 12, marking a historic milestone in India's infrastructure development. Dubbed India's longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of stretch on the sea and 5.5 km on land.

Built at a cost of around Rs 18,000 crore between Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will effectively bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is also known as Atal Setu, honouring the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. As the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link inauguration date nears, we at LatestLY bring you everything you need to know about India's longest sea bridge. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be a Game-Changer for Maharashtra’s Prosperity, Says CM Eknath Shinde (See Pics).

Speed Limit on MTHL:

The Mumbai Police announced the speed limit for the MTHL on Wednesday. The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the MTHL will be 100 kmph, the police said. The police said that cars, taxis, LMVs, minibuses and two-axle buses could go up to 100 kmph on the bridge. The speed will be limited to 40 kmph on the uphill and downhill sections of the bridge. Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses going to Mumbai cannot use the Eastern Freeway, the police said. They will have to take the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and follow the MBPT Road near ‘Gadiadda’, the police said.

No Two-Wheelers on MTHL:

Motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles are not allowed on the MTHL, the police said. PM Narendra Modi Will Inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

Toll Price on MTHL:

The Maharashtra cabinet approved a proposal to charge Rs 250 as the toll for cars using the MTHL last week. A traffic command centre has been established near Chirle toll plaza on the edge of Navi Mumbai. CM Shinde reviewed the traffic and CCTV systems on Saturday.

MTHL Will Save Time:

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is a bridge that will connect Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from 2 hours to 20 minutes, according to CM Shinde. The bridge will also link Mumbai with the Mumbai-Goa Highway, Vasai and Virar, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad districts, bringing new opportunities and development to the region, he said on Saturday.

Constructed Without Any Environmental Imbalance:

The project has been completed without harming the environment, and the number of flamingos at the Sewri coast has increased, he added. He also said that the state government has started 500 skill development centres for the youth and taken various other welfare measures.

The MTHL, envisioned around 30 years ago, aims to speed up travel between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Additionally, it addresses traffic challenges by facilitating smoother transportation from Mumbai to Pune and Goa. Construction, originally scheduled to be completed in 4.5 years, faced delays of around eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).