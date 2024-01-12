Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Two men allegedly looted clothes meant for export and worth Rs 2.38 crore from a truck in Udaipur, police said on Friday.

Rajasthan Police said the accused, who had fled after carrying out the robbery near Khandi Oberi Toll Plaza on Thursday evening, have been arrested.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here’s All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

Police have recovered the looted goods and the bike used in the robbery.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said Ashok Meena and Vikesh Meena looted a truck containing clothes worth Rs 2.38 crore.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

The complaint was filed by the truck driver of Export Cargo Carriers Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai. The driver said he had left for Dronagiri in Navi Mumbai from Noida on Wednesday night with a helper carrying clothes meant for export in a truck, the SP said.

On Thursday evening, two persons parked their bike in front of the truck near the toll plaza, threatened the driver and the helper with sticks, forced them to get down from the truck, carried out the loot and and drove away, the complainant said.

Yadav said that a special team of police arrested the accused. After interrogating them, the clothes were recovered in sealed condition from a container parked in a deserted area. The bike used in the crime was also recovered, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)