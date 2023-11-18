Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday announced that the government would increase the monthly salary and retirement benefits of anganwadi workers.

He said the remuneration of anganwadi workers would be increased to Rs 14,000 per month for those with over 10 years of experience and to Rs 12,500 for those with upto 10 years' experience and mini-anganwadi workers.

The chief minister, interacting with Anganwadi workers through audio conferencing here, also announced that the honorarium of anganwadi helpers would be increased to Rs 7,500 per month.

Presently a monthly salary of Rs 12,661 is given to anganwadi workers with over 10 years' experience, Rs 11,401 to those with upto 10 years' experience and mini-anganwadi workers and Rs 6,781 for anganwadi helpers, an official statement quoted Khattar as saying.

The chief minister added that the government would double the retirement benefits of anganwadi workers.

The amount payable on retirement of Anganwadi workers will be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh and the Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for helpers, he said.

He said 23,486 anganwadi workers, 489 mini-anganwadi workers and 21,732 anganwadi helpers are currently employed in the state.

The uniform allowance for all categories has been hiked from Rs 800 per annum to Rs 1,500, he added. Khattar also said 25 per cent of posts of supervisors would be kept aside for promotion on merit-cum-seniority basis from amongst Anganwadi workers with 10 years of experience based on eligibility and minimum qualifications required for the post.

The promotion will be given according to results of a written examination to be conducted by the government by February 2024, he said.

The chief minister said the government will establish an additional 4,000 Bal Vatikas by converting existing Anganwadis and moving them to government schools so that pre-school (nursery) education is integrated into school education in accordance with the National Education Policy.

This will be done in a phased manner depending on the availability of rooms in government schools, he added.

