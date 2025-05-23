Shimla, May 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu strongly pleaded for an increase in the allocation of funds to the state during his meeting with Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya in New Delhi on Friday.

During the meeting, state government officials made a presentation to the commission in the presence of the CM and submitted an additional memorandum on behalf of the state.

He also advocated that the hill states of the country with geographical challenges should get their dues.

The chief minister also asked for green bonus for the ecological and environmental services being rendered by the state to the nation by preserving its ecosystem.

He said the state has suffered losses due to reduction in goods and service tax and urged for duly compensating for the loss in GST.

He further said the revenue deficit grant for Himachal Pradesh should be increased and not tapered.

Panagariya assured that the commission will consider the submissions of the state.

