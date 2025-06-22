Latest News | Coal India Arm to Bring to Production 2 New Mines This Fiscal

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Coal India arm Central Coalfields Ltd plans to bring two new coal mines into production in the current financial year which would ramp up its capacity by 10-12 million tonnes per annum, a top official said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 22, 2025 10:34 AM IST
Latest News | Coal India Arm to Bring to Production 2 New Mines This Fiscal

Ranchi, Jun 22 (PTI) Coal India arm Central Coalfields Ltd plans to bring two new coal mines into production in the current financial year which would ramp up its capacity by 10-12 million tonnes per annum, a top official said on Sunday.

The move assumes significance as Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) aims to cross 110 million tonnes production in the current financial year and 150 million tonnes by 2030.

"We have planned to open two new mines this year," CCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nilendu Kumar Singh told reporters here.

The company plans to begin the production at Kotre Basantpur block (coking coal mine) with a peak rated capacity of 5 million tonnes (MT) by October. In the case of Chandragupt open cast project (non-coking coal) with a capacity of 15 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), the production is expected to start by March 2026.

