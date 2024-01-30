Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday announced that the ships positioned close to Marina and Elliot's Beach at sunset will be illuminated on January 31 and February 1, as part of ICG's 48th Raising Day, which falls on February 1.

The event will also involve the formation of manoeuvres by ships and fly past by Coast Guard helicopters, a release said.

Six ships of different classes and two helicopters will participate in the event and it has been planned to organise a demonstration on Search and Rescue (SAR) of "survivor at sea" very close to both the beaches for the benefit of the public.

