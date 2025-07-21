Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI) Five persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old Congress leader who was shot dead in Telangana's Medak district, police said.

M Anil, Medak district Congress SC cell secretary, was gunned down on the night of July 14 while travelling in a car in Kulcharam mandal.

Police said Anil and three of the accused were previously acquainted but developed enmity over land and financial disputes. The accused allegedly conspired with two others to eliminate him.

As per the plan, the accused followed Anil in two cars. One of the vehicles overtook and blocked his path. A man stepped out and fired four rounds at him. Though Anil was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act was registered. Seven special teams were formed to track the accused.

Medak district superintendent of police D V Srinivasa Rao said five of the accused have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the two absconding men.

Police recovered four vehicles, a .32 pistol, and four empty cartridges from the accused. One of the accused had sourced the weapon from Bihar, they added.

