Puducherry, Jan 18 (PTI) Consul General of Israel to South India Jonathan Zadka called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi at her office here on Monday.

A release from Raj Nivas said that the envoy had a courtesy meeting with the former police officer.

Zadka was impressed with the peaceful environ in Puducherry and also its rich cultural heritage, it said.

Sources close to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the Consul General also met the CM at the latter`s office and had a detailed discussion on various subjects.

