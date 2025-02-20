New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh witnessed registration of 15,860 consumer grievances last year through National Consumer Helpline as against mere 318 complaints in 2020, the government said on Thursday.

In an official statement, the Department of Consumer Affairs at the central government said the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has achieved unprecedented success in the North-Eastern region of India.

"Among the states in the region, Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as a standout performer, recording a significant surge in consumer grievance registrations and resolutions.

"With 318 grievances in 2020, the state witnessed an exponential rise in number of consumers reaching out to NCH through various channels leading to 15,860 consumer grievances being registered in 2024," the department said.

A significant share of the complaints pertained to issues in sectors such as e-commerce, telecom services, digital payments, and faulty goods and services.

Arunachal's progress highlights growing consumer awareness and trust in the NCH platform, it added.

The Northeastern states, with their unique demographics and socio-economic challenges, have traditionally faced barriers in accessing consumer grievance redressal mechanisms.

"The NCH's concerted efforts in these states have led to an impressive increase of 300 per cent, escalating from a modest 9162 grievances in 2020 to 36,609 grievances in 2024," the statement said.

