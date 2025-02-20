Mumbai, February 20: Looking for today's top stories for your school assembly? Students often search online for the term "school assembly news headlines today". If that's you, LatestLY has you covered! We've compiled important national, international, business, sports and entertainment news headlines that you can read out in your school assembly on Friday, February 21. Scroll down to find the school assembly news headlines.
National News Headlines
- Jharkhand’s 10th Board Hindi and Science Papers Cancelled After Leak Confirmed
- Rahul Gandhi Meets Electorate in Rae Bareli During Two-Day Visit
- Rekha Gupta Assumes Charge As Delhi CM, Reiterates Commitment to Mission ‘Viksit Delhi’
- UP Budget: INR 400 Crore Allocated for Religious Tourism; Ayodhya, Mathura, Chitrakoot Planned As Hotspots
- Uttar Pradesh Budget Directionless, Cane Growers Left in Lurch, Says SP President Akhilesh Yadav
International News Headlines
- Australian Navy ‘Watching Every Move’ of Chinese Ships Off Its East Coast
- US Planning To Reallocate USD 50 Billion of Pentagon Budget; Fire Generals: Media Reports
- Donald Trump Threatens Volodymyr Zelensky ‘Ukraine War Could Be Settled’ Without Him
- French PM Francois Bayrou Survives 6th No-Confidence Vote
- Sao Paulo State of Brazil Declares Health Emergency Over Dengue Outbreak
Business News Headlines
- Indian Stock Market Ends Lower, Small and Midcap Shares Shine
- India Becomes 2nd Country To Launch Electronic Personnel License for Pilots
- Maruti Suzuki’s New Mid-Term Plan Aims To Make India an Export Hub, Launch More EVs
- PM Internship Scheme Round 2 With Over One Lakh Opportunities Open for Applications
Entertainment News Headlines
- Follow Code on Age-Based Content Classification, I&B Ministry Tells OTT Platforms
- Srushti Dange Walks out of Prabhu Deva Concert Citing False Promises, Unfulfilled Commitments
- Chiranjeevi Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Wife Surekha While on His Way to Dubai
- Zeenat Aman Shares Her Life Story in Front of Live Audience During Dubai Trip
- Prashanth Neel Launches ‘NTRNeel’ Starring NTR Jr Into Production
Sports News Headlines
- Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Fined for Slow Over-Rate in Opener Against New Zealand
- Champions Trophy: Mohammed Shami Picks 5–53 As India Bowl Out Bangladesh for 228
- AFC U20 Asian Cup: Thailand Hold Syria to 2–2 Draw
- It’s Special That No Olympics I’ve Presided Over Faced Boycott: IOC Chief Bach
- Two Venues in Jeddah To Host AFC Champions League Elite Finals
