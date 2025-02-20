Mumbai, February 20: Looking for today's top stories for your school assembly? Students often search online for the term "school assembly news headlines today". If that's you, LatestLY has you covered! We've compiled important national, international, business, sports and entertainment news headlines that you can read out in your school assembly on Friday, February 21. Scroll down to find the school assembly news headlines.

National News Headlines

Jharkhand’s 10th Board Hindi and Science Papers Cancelled After Leak Confirmed

Rahul Gandhi Meets Electorate in Rae Bareli During Two-Day Visit

Rekha Gupta Assumes Charge As Delhi CM, Reiterates Commitment to Mission ‘Viksit Delhi’

UP Budget: INR 400 Crore Allocated for Religious Tourism; Ayodhya, Mathura, Chitrakoot Planned As Hotspots

Uttar Pradesh Budget Directionless, Cane Growers Left in Lurch, Says SP President Akhilesh Yadav

International News Headlines

Australian Navy ‘Watching Every Move’ of Chinese Ships Off Its East Coast

US Planning To Reallocate USD 50 Billion of Pentagon Budget; Fire Generals: Media Reports

Donald Trump Threatens Volodymyr Zelensky ‘Ukraine War Could Be Settled’ Without Him

French PM Francois Bayrou Survives 6th No-Confidence Vote

Sao Paulo State of Brazil Declares Health Emergency Over Dengue Outbreak

Business News Headlines

Indian Stock Market Ends Lower, Small and Midcap Shares Shine

India Becomes 2nd Country To Launch Electronic Personnel License for Pilots

Maruti Suzuki’s New Mid-Term Plan Aims To Make India an Export Hub, Launch More EVs

PM Internship Scheme Round 2 With Over One Lakh Opportunities Open for Applications

Entertainment News Headlines

Follow Code on Age-Based Content Classification, I&B Ministry Tells OTT Platforms

Srushti Dange Walks out of Prabhu Deva Concert Citing False Promises, Unfulfilled Commitments

Chiranjeevi Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Wife Surekha While on His Way to Dubai

Zeenat Aman Shares Her Life Story in Front of Live Audience During Dubai Trip

Prashanth Neel Launches ‘NTRNeel’ Starring NTR Jr Into Production

Sports News Headlines

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Fined for Slow Over-Rate in Opener Against New Zealand

Champions Trophy: Mohammed Shami Picks 5–53 As India Bowl Out Bangladesh for 228

AFC U20 Asian Cup: Thailand Hold Syria to 2–2 Draw

It’s Special That No Olympics I’ve Presided Over Faced Boycott: IOC Chief Bach

Two Venues in Jeddah To Host AFC Champions League Elite Finals

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).