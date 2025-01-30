New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday posted a 4.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 340.52 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 325.81 crore a year ago, Concor said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, the consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 2,303.99 crore against Rs 2,302.12 in the year-ago period.

Concor said its Board has declared an interim dividend for FY 2024-25 of 85 per cent -- Rs 4.25 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to Rs 258.95 crore.PTI BKS BKS

