New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The power ministry has asked domestic coal-based thermal power plants to continue blending six per cent of imported coal until June 2024 amid the projection of an all-time high peak power demand of 250 GW in summer.

In a direction issued in October 2023, the power ministry had asked all thermal power plants to continue blending imported coal in view of supply issues and rising demand for electricity till March 2024 and also increase the blending proportion of imported coal from four per cent to six per cent in domestic fuel.

Also Read | Gender Disparity: Only 1.6% of Companies Listed in Fortune India 500 Led by Women, Study Shows.

In a similar direction issued to power plants on Monday, the ministry noted that the peak power demand is likely to touch 250 GW in the summer season (April to June 2024).

The ministry has also observed that despite the increase in the loading of domestic coal rakes, the supplies of dry fuel will remain constrained due to various logistics issues associated with the railway network.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

The ministry pointed out that in order to meet the power demand in crucial summer months and ensure uninterrupted power supply across the country, adequate coal reserves in domestic coal-based plants (DCB) should be maintained by all Central/State GENCOS and IPPs (independent power producers).

"The Ministry of Power, therefore, decided to extend the advisory date October 25, 2023, till June 2024," it stated.

The power ministry on September 1, 2023, issued an advisory for 4 per cent blending of imported coal by weight by DCB plants till March 2024.

But, later it found that there was a gap of 12 million tonnes between coal supplies and consumption from September 1 to October 9, 2023.

Thereafter, the ministry issued an advisory to increase the blending of imported coal to six per cent on October 25, 2023.

During 2023, the peak power demand had touched a time high of 243 GW in September.

Earlier on Monday, a senior official had projected 260GW peak power demand during this summer season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)