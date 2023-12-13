Thane, Dec 13 (PTI) A case under the Atrocities Act has been registered by Navi Mumbai Police against a woman counsellor of a private university on the complaint of an office staffer, an official said on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made so far, he said.

The counsellor allegedly abused her woman colleague in the office of the varsity on December 1 and made casteist remarks on a trivial issue, the official said quoting the FIR.

She is booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on, the official added.

